David Luckhart

Circleville - David E. Luckhart, 90, of Circleville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Berger Hospital. He was born October 5, 1931 in Pickaway County, the son of the late Wayne E. Luckhart and Virginia (Mowery) Luckhart. He was preceded in death by his brother, Max L. Luckhart. He is survived by his wife Wanda (Maxson) Luckhart; his daughter Tania Barnhart of Greenfield, son Marlon (Brenda) Luckhart of Hebron, and daughter Krystal Jacobs Luckhart of Dublin. His grandchildren, Stacy (Adan) Espinoza of Cincinnati, Zane (Carrie) Daniels of Dublin, Natalie (Josh) Miller of Soddie Daisy, TN., Lauren Luckhart of Soddie Daisy, TN., Whitney (Lance) Underwood of Georgia, Derek (Charity) Jacobs of Plain City, and Devan (Jared) Sigmon of Grove City, and nine great grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of David Luckhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

