David Luckhart

Circleville - David E. Luckhart, 90, of Circleville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Berger Hospital. He was born October 5, 1931 in Pickaway County, the son of the late Wayne E. Luckhart and Virginia (Mowery) Luckhart. He was preceded in death by his brother, Max L. Luckhart. He is survived by his wife Wanda (Maxson) Luckhart; his daughter Tania Barnhart of Greenfield, son Marlon (Brenda) Luckhart of Hebron, and daughter Krystal Jacobs Luckhart of Dublin. His grandchildren, Stacy (Adan) Espinoza of Cincinnati, Zane (Carrie) Daniels of Dublin, Natalie (Josh) Miller of Soddie Daisy, TN., Lauren Luckhart of Soddie Daisy, TN., Whitney (Lance) Underwood of Georgia, Derek (Charity) Jacobs of Plain City, and Devan (Jared) Sigmon of Grove City, and nine great grandchildren.
David was a graduate of Saltcreek High School in 1949. He attended Ohio University and later enlisted in the US Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War. After four years in the service he was employed by Producers Livestock Co. in Lancaster, Circleville, and Washington CH, Ohio. His love of livestock led him to employment with the Dept. of Agriculture and consumer services for the state of Florida. Early years of hobbies included raising and riding Quarter horses, horse rodeos, and family outings. He was an avid sports enthusiast of golf, baseball, basketball, and football. He was an All-State Mr. Ohio of basketball playing in high school and for the United States Air Force. David was a member of Circleville Presbyterian Church; a 65 year member of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio; and a 50 year member of Scottish Rite Masons. Also various Quarter horse associations. David's family will receive friends 4-7 PM Monday, August 15 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 E. Main St. Circleville. His funeral service will be held 11 AM Tuesday at Circleville Presbyterian Church 134 E. Mound St. Interment with military honors to follow at Tarlton Cemetery. Contributions may be made in David's memory to his church. Visit. www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. David Luckhart
