Circleville - David Eric Manson, age 61, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with health conditions.
David is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sara; daughter, Chelsee (Aaron) Landau; son, Nathan; grandchildren, Mordecai, Solomon and Zila (His Little Angel) Landau; his mother, Patricia Manson; siblings, Michael Manson, Mechelle Jeffries and Mark Davey; aunts, Barbara Hill and Joanne Calcara; uncle, Mike Cochran; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
David was preceded in death by his father, Carl Manson.
David's family will receive visitors at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 and from 12 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 prior to a 1 p.m. funeral service.
Burial will take place later at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for David's family. David Manson