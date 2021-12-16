David Smith

Bassett, Virginia - David Irvin Smith, age 82, of Bassett, Virginia and formerly of Circleville, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Virginia after a brief illness.
Dave was born Feb. 5, 1939, in Pickaway County, the son of Frank and Verna (Mendenhall) Smith.
He was a graduate of Pickaway Township High School, class of 1957, where he was an outstanding athlete in all sports. He earned the Bob Bowsher Memorial Athlete Award while in high school and was inducted into the Logan Elm Hall of Fame in 2018.
Dave was a veteran of the Air Force and was retired from DuPont after 37 years.
Dave loved being with people and after his retirement, he worked as a greeter at the Walmart in Circleville where he enjoyed greeting the public.
He was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post #2256 in Circleville where he served on the Honor Guard for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Debbie (Burley) Smith; children, Kelly (Bob Thomas) Fuller, Penny (David Mitek) Smith, Steve (Kris Kipp) Smith, and Scott (Polly) Smith; grandchildren, Brittany, Codi and Lindsey Smith, Nicholas Harter, Will DeDakis, Caroline Fuller, and Kyle, Casey and Zoe Smith; three great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Kathy Mosley, Kevin (Stacy) Elder, Coy (Traci) Andrus and Keith (Traci) Elder; step-grandchildren, Ashlee Mosley, Kaitlyn Elder, Randy Thompson, Coreena Andrus, Kirk and Mackenzie Elder, Kole Faulkner and Luzella Nichols; four step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Doug (Mary) and Tom (Carolyn) Smith; special friends, Donna Lindsey Smith, who is the mother of his children, and Dee Mogan; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Diltz and Pat Pauley; brother, Frank Smith; and granddaughter, Elizabeth "Drew" Fuller.
At his request, there will be no formal service observed.
Dave's family will plan a gathering to be held at a later date.
Friends may make memorial contributions to the Circleville AMVETS Honor Guard, 818 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. David Smith