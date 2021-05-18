Circleville - David E. Sowers, 74, of Circleville, won his fight against cancer on May 15, 2021.
He was born on July 24, 1946 to Almer E. and Loraine A. Sowers.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Carl E. Sowers.
Left to mourn his passing and miss him daily is stepson, James "Jimmy" (Crystal) Parrett; step-grandkids, Jessica (Bryan) Gillis, Elizabeth (Katilyn) Parrett, Christopher Parrett and Ashlynn Parrett.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the care they provided. Especially Frances and Leslie, thank you both for the excellent care, love and laughs you both have provided for Dave, we couldn't have picked better people to help us care for him these final months, days or hours. You both have been blessings from above. Thank you for doing what you do every day to make someone's life more peaceful and comfortable in their final days.
Graveside service will be Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, 1819 Hitler Road 1, Circleville, Ohio 43113 with Chaplin Dean Queen officiating.
All attending the service are asked to wear face masks.
No calling hours will be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. David Sowers