Columbus - David William Sullenberger passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Hilliard, Ohio after a valiant year-long fight against pancreatic cancer.
He was born April 12, 1970 in Springfield, Ohio and moved shortly after his birth to Williamsport, Ohio, where he lived through his childhood.
He settled with his wife and children in Hilliard, Ohio, where he lived the remainder of his life.
David will be greatly missed by his wife of 29 years, Susan A. (Carlson) Sullenberger; his two children, Kraig L. Carlson (Brittani), of Columbus, and Kristine D. Ferriman (David), of Miamisburg; parents, Lawrence H. and Sheila C. Sullenberger, of Circleville; siblings, Dale L. Sullenberger (Connie), of Williamsport, Daniel W. Sullenberger, and Jean E. Sullenberger, both of Circleville; seven grandchildren; and nephew, Nathaniel Sullenberger; as well as many other extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Schoedinger Northwest, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, followed by a Masonic Service at 6 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Doherty Road, Galloway, Ohio 43119.
Interment to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
To view a full obituary and to share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. David Sullenberger