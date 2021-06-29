David White

Laurelville - David J. White Sr., 76, of Laurelville, Ohio, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, June 25 2021.
This was the home he had built where he lived and raised his family for 49-years.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Olive Huber; sister, Shirley Huston; father-in-law, Bus Grambo; sister-in-law, Sharon Grambo; brother-in-law, John Grambo; son, David J. White Jr.; and grandson, DJ White III.
David left behind his wife, Linda Grambo White, who was the love of his life. They had been high school sweethearts and happily married for 57 years.
In addition to his loving wife, he had four children whom he thoroughly loved and enjoyed watching grow up. They include David Jr, who precedes him in death, Mike (Kim) White, Sharon (Sean) Jones, and John White.
He left behind several grandchildren who meant the world to him. They include Shandie (Shawn Zeisler) White, Holly (Wayne) Congrove, Stephen White, Dustin (Tiffany McCoy) White, Peri and Sawyer White and Jake Jones.
He left behind his great-grandchildren who always put a smile on his face. They include Kylynne White and Wayne and Wyatt Congrove.
He is also survived by his loving mother-in-law, Marguerite Grambo; brother-in-law, Dick (Charlene) Grambo; sister-in-law, Debbie Grambo; brother-in-law, Denny (Lisa) Grambo; and sister-in-law, Christine Quaintance; as well as several nieces and nephews.
David and Linda built a beautiful life and family together. He retired from Lucent Technologies where he worked for 42-years. He was a hard-working man and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He enjoyed working on his Ferguson tractor and collecting antique gas cans and license plates.
He treasured time spent with dear friends, Paul and Brenda Moreland. He always enjoyed sitting with his wife and dog, Missy, on their back porch drinking coffee and watching the birds every morning.
David loved his family unconditionally and was very proud of them. He was a selfless man and will be missed everyday.
No services or visitation are to be held at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences can be made on David's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. David White