Bainbridge - David E. Wood, 60, of Bainbridge, Ohio, formerly of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at his home on Nov. 7, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1961 at Berger Hospital in Circleville, Ohio to Harold E. and Jo E. (Greenlee) Wood.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Lawrence and Lillian (Hatfield) Wood, Gaylord and Mary Ann (Stapleton) Greenlee Sr.; step-grandfather, Harold Struckman.
David also has several aunts and uncles; and a nephew, Michael (Crow) Wood; and a cousin, Pam Collins, who preceded him in death.
David is survived by three sisters, Kimberly (Wayne) Wood, Susan Stonerock and Michelle (Lintz) Gaines, all who are from Circleville; nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Greg) Gibson, Christopher (Tabitha) Lutz, Tim (Destiny) Stonerock, Julie (Jimmy) Stonerock, Kaleb (Taylor) Lintz, Shanda Lintz and Dylan (Richele) Lintz.
David also has several aunts and uncles, cousins, and several great-nieces and nephews, who survive, along with his good friends, Bryan and Tina Dillon and Rick (Double R) Ramsey.
David worked at Orient Prison as a security guard for many years. He enjoyed his job there until his health issues took over his body. He enjoyed telling stories about things that happened at work without giving out prisoner names.
Many may not know this, but David became an author long enough to publish one book. Our father started a book, but passed away before he could finish it. David managed to finish his father's story and have it published. The title is "Country Time Happenings" from D.E. Wood.
He loved telling stories of his life and could go on and on. If politics came into a conversation, most people were challenged to a debate in one way or another real quick.
David was a free thinker, independent and strong minded. He often marched out of step with the ear tuned to his own music, his own way. His tough demeanor hid a sweet, tender heart.
He was a private person yet he was kind in his nature. He was a plain and simple man who strived to keep his uniqueness. He had a child's innocence about him and yet he walked a hard line.
Per David's wishes, a cremation is being done with a private graveside service at Forest Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. David Wood