Deanna Strickland

Holland, Michigan - Deanna Ellen Strickland, 61, of Holland, Michigan, passed away after a short, hard-fought battle with lymphoma on June 1, 2021.
Deanna was born on Dec. 13, 1959, in Frankfort, Michigan, to Elgin and Mary (Link) Strickland.
The youngest of four, Deanna was indeed the family princess and was loved and adored by many.
Deanna graduated from Benzie Central High School in 1978. Fresh out of school, she was ready for life's adventures that lead her to Valdez, Alaska, Okeechobee, Florida, Circleville, Ohio and Holland, Michigan. Along the way, "Nana" as we all lovingly knew her, collected friends and families that loved and adored her. She was easy to love with her gift of service to others, contagious smile and giving heart.
Deanna's lifelong passion was plants, which she cultivated into businesses, careers and beauty through the expression of her green thumb. Deanna owned a garden center together with her sister, and lifelong bestie, Denise in Okeechobee, Florida, where they shared their love for plants.
Whenever visiting Deanna's homes, others were in for a treat as her front porches, flower gardens and plants always looked like they were straight out of Garden and Gun, something to be appreciated and admired, just like our dear Deanna. Deanna's latest adventure led her to Holland, Michigan and her significant other, Garry Lamer.
She and Garry spent many wonderful weekends together at her "happy place" in Cadillac, Michigan, fishing, cruising in the golf cart, sitting by campfires and taking pontoon boat rides.
Deanna is survived by her significant other, Garry Lamer; brother, Timothy Strickland; nieces and nephews, Ruthann 'Rudy' Strickland, Jamie Leyland, Clayton Strickland, Collins Strickland; along with several great-nieces and nephews.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, Elgin and Mary Strickland; and her sisters, Debra (Osborn) and Denise Strickland.
A celebration of life visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 29, 6-8 p.m. at 11539 East Lakewood Blvd. Suite 80, Holland, Michigan 49424. Deanna Strickland