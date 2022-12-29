Williamsport - Debbie (Azbell) Hurd, 64, of Williamsport, passed away on December 20, 2022, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born on August 18, 1958 in Logan, Ohio to Robert and Audrey Azbell (now of Circleville, Ohio). Debbie cherished time with her family and loved them with all her heart. Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen, and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jan, her parents, her sister Diane (Kenny) Poling, and her children Janna Sailor and Andrew (Diane) Hurd. Debbie also is survived by her grandsons, Jacob and Jason Sailor, and Isaac, Logan and Adam Hurd. She loved being a grandmother, and these young men brought great joy and happiness to her. Debbie was a 1976 graduate of Logan Elm High School. After graduation, she worked as a guidance secretary at McDowell Exchange School where she and Jan met, and then as secretary at Laurelville Elementary School. Debbie worked many years as a medical assistant for Circleville Medical Associates and then as the medical officer at the Pickaway County jail. For more than 18 years she was an avid volunteer EMT with Circleville EMS where she made many close friendships with her Wednesday night crew. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Debbie Hurd
To plant a tree in memory of Debbie Hurd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
