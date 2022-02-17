Circleville - Deborah S. Beck, 64, of Circleville passed away on Feb. 9, 2022. She was born on Nov. 4, 1957 in Lewis Center to James and Bonnie (Russell) Milligan.
Deborah loved her dog Loki, yellow roses, lots of coffee and gave all of herself to her grand babies. She was also a wonderful aunt to all her nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Robert "Bubba" Keller and several brothers.
Deborah is survived by her husband Richard Beck, children Cathy (Aaron) Bennington and their children Aaron and Abel, Jodie Mackaravitz and her children Brandon and Dominick, daughter-in-law of Nevada Melissa Keller and her children Jameson and Xavier, her first born grandchild a month ago, sister Ruth O'Rourke and her beloved dog Loki.
The family is planning a memorial service in the coming weeks for Deborah. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Deborah Beck