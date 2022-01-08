Phoenix - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deborah Susan Harrington, formerly Deborah Pennington, on Dec. 11, 2021, at Phoenix, Arizona.
The daughter of Luther and Alice Pennington, Deborah was raised in Ashville, Ohio and attended Teays Valley High School.
Preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Alice; brother, Danny; and her daughter, Kymberly.
Deborah is survived by her sister, Diane; brother, David, and three children, Kerrie, Kendra and Amy. Deborah was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services for Deborah are not yet scheduled and will be announced at a later date. Deborah Harrington
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Harrington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.