Deborah Lynn Logan, 62, of Ashville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
Deborah was born on March 6, 1957 to Louie and Micky (Cook) Murray in Norfolk, Virginia.
Deborah was a Purchasing Coordinator for Johnson Controls.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louie Murray, and her sister, Lela Logan.
Debbie is survived by husband, Curtis Logan; son, Shawn (Jamye) Logan of Minnesota, daughter, Elise (Chad) Knauff of Canal Winchester; mother, Micky Murray; stepchildren, Barry (Brandi) Logan of Canal Winchester, Kenny Logan and Amy (Jeff) Adams, both of Illinois; brother, Bill (Mary) Murray; sisters, Myrna (Robert) Campbell and Paula (Gary) Davis; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. with Memorial Service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, Central Office-PWAY, 5555 Frantz Road Dublin, Ohio 43017.
