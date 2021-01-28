Chillicothe - Deborah J. Shelley, age 68, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 after suffering a stroke.
She was born on May 8, 1952 in Hillsboro, Ohio to her parents, John A. Calvin and Hazel "Hancock" Calvin.
Debbie was a loving, giving person who will be missed by all who loved her.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Pulskamp and Terry; her grandsons, Cameron Brandenburg, Wyatt and Hunter; sisters, Vivian Waits and Connie Miller; brother-in-law, Walker Waits; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her ex-husband, Charles "Buddy" Brandenburg; and special friend, Fran Madigan.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Shelley; and son, William J. Brandenburg.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street, Circleville, on Saturday, Jan. 30 from noon to 2 p.m.
Per Deborah's wishes, cremation will follow.
Deborah Shelley