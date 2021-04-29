Circleville - Debra Lee Crompton, 63, of Circleville, passed away on April 21, 2021.
Debbie loved her children dearly and nurtured their growth through Cub Scouts, craft projects and school bands. You could hear her cheering at youth baseball games, gymnastics meets and wrestling matches and she was always willing to crochet an afghan for anyone.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel VanHise and Elmer Hale; and her precious Chihuahua, Chloey.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Chalmers; children, Craig Purdum, Richard (Susan) Crompton, Nicole Crompton, Brian (Cortney) Crompton; nephew, Mark McCloud; grandchildren, Alexis, Greyson and Logan Purdum, Layla, Cameron, Nathan and Zane Crompton, Gracie Harvey, Emma and Molly Crompton, Samantha Crompton, Jacob and Bryson Smith; and great-grandchild, Delilah Gibson.
Debbie's children appreciate the condolences from friends and family and will hold a private ceremony to spread her ashes. Debra Crompton