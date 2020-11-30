Debra McGuckin, 63, of Stoutsville passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1957 in Circleville to Howard and Mary Jo (Humphrey) Smith.
She was a former employee of Pickaway Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Beverly Sue Harris.
Debra is survived by her husband Tim McGuckin and brothers Joseph Lester and Howard Andrew Smith and by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. There will be no funeral service observed.COVID 19 restrictions will apply.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, 471 East Broad Street Suite 1630, Columbus OH 43215. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.