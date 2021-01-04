Debra Oros, 64, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1956 in Circleville to Fred and Ruth Ellen (Briner) Brungs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Rita, Ruthann, Freddie and Chuckie.
She enjoyed bingo and going to casinos, AMVETS, Eagles and VFW to play cards.
Debra is survived by her children, Todd (Melissa Fausnaugh) Oros, April(Mikey Manns) Oros; grandchildren, Bella and Elyce; sisters, Bertha Tolliver and Alma Meadows; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
COVID 19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.