Delbert D. Hardbarger, age 87, passed away on November 13, 2020 in the comfort of his own home.
He was born September 1, 1933 to his parents Dallas and Thelma “Polen” Hardbarger in Lockbourne, Ohio. Del was a graduate of Laurelville High School, and served honorably in the United States Army. He enjoyed his work at General Electric and took pride in being able to teach the engineers tricks of the trade. General Electric is where he met his best friend and love of his life Marilyn Cain. They were married on June 13, 1953 and enjoyed 67 years of a wonderful marriage together. He retired from G.E. after 40 years of service, and in retirement he was able to travel with his wife and family. They especially loved their trip to Alaska. Del was a man of the outdoors, and loved hunting, fishing and even water skiing. He was no stranger to hard work, running a farm while working full time. Integrity and honesty were most valued to Del, and he not only lived by those morals, he instilled them into his children. He was a very intelligent man who could fix anything. Along with the legacy of his family, Del leaves the hundreds of nut and fruit trees he planted on his property. He was a devoted man to his family and will be missed dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Left to mourn his passing is his devoted wife Marilyn Hardbarger; his children Steven (Susan) Hardbarger, Deborah Sidwell and Rhonda (David) Gatzke; his grandchildren Steven Duane Hardbarger, Stacey Thomas, Brooke Walker-Smith, Holly Sidwell, Christopher Gatzke and Alita St Clair; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings Glen Hardbarger, Luella Cain and Tom Hardbarger; and his best 4-legged buddy Gizmo.
Delbert’s private service will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville with Ted Davis officiating. Per his wishes, cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice for their care of Delbert. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Del’s family.