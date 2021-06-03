Circleville - Delbert G. Holbrook, 96, of Circleville, passed away on May 30, 2021 at Brookdale Pinnacle Nursing Home.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1924 in Johnson County, Kentucky, the son of Harry and Vessie (Weaver) Holbrook.
He was an U.S. Army veteran of WWII; loved farming, retired from E.I. DuPont and served in many capacities at church and loved his Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellen (Kisling) Holbrook; son-in-law, Larry Whaley; sisters, Moncia Holbrook and Juanita Wallingford; and brothers, Virgil, Buford, Glenn, Jimmy and Hobert Holbrook.
He is survived by his children, Connie Whaley, Nancy (Dale) Dixon and Mike (Charla) Holbrook; grandchildren, Angie Whaley, Donovan (Lindsey) Dixon, Crystal (Devin) Seilhamer, Ryan (Kandi) Holbrook and Chad Holbrook; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Tessa, Julian, Brayden, Cole and Brynlee; sisters, Freda Lindsey and Mary Contner.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at First Church of Christ in Christian Union with Dr. David Lattimer and Pastor Jay Neff officiating.
Burial will be in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Special thanks to Wyngate in Circleville and Brookdale Pinnacle in Grove City for the good care they gave Dad in his last years.
Memorial contributions may be made to First C.C.C.U, 436 E. Ohio Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Delbert Holbrook