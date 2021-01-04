Delois L. White, age 82, of Mount Gilead, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital.
She was born on March 15, 1938 in Qulin, Missouri to the late William T. F. and Edith M. (Lamunion) Turberville.
Delois had worked for both a dry-cleaning company and residential cleaning company over the years. She also had attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union and Cedar Hill United Methodist.
Delois enjoyed knitting, crocheting, was an avid reader, American Indian Lore, gardening and long drives through the countryside.
Left to cherish Delois’s memory is her four children, Steven (wife — Njoki) White, of Columbus, Theodore (wife — Amy) White, of Lancaster, Bruce (wife — Amanda) White, of Mount Gilead, and Angela (husband — Silas) Henson, of Lancaster; as well as nine grandchildren, Joshua White, Brandi White, Steven White, Christopher White, Eric White, Gabriel White, Andy White, Sarah Young (White) and Silas Henson; eight great-grandchildren, Gavin Stevens, Chance Stevens, Astrid White, Avalynn White, Max Young, Hayden Young, Oliver White and Harry White.
In addition to her parents, Delois was preceded in death by a son, Tim White; four sisters: Lola Bray, Velma Shaw, Dolly Hall, Alberta Maxine Parker; and three brothers: Elvin, William and Donald Turberville.
Friends may call on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street, Cardington, Ohio 43315.
The funeral service will start at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in the Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Circleville, Ohio.
Those wishing to share a memory of Delois or to express a condolence to the White family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.