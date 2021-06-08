Delores Davis

Chillicothe - Delores "Dee" Davis, 71, her beautiful soul left us at 3:30 a.m., June 3, in her home after giving one heck of a fight with a tumor.
She was born in Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 3, 1949 to Claude and Vivian (Perrin) Wisecup.
She is survived by her husband of 32 beautiful and fun years, Paul R. Davis, of Kingston; a daughter, Kelly (Brunett) Wise; and son-in-law, Josh Wise, of Swanton, Ohio; her stepsons, Richey Davis and Chris Davis, of Chillicothe; her mother, Vivian Wisecup, of Chillicothe; her sisters, Chrissy Clark and Tanny Lunsford, of Chillicothe; her sister and brother-in-law, Benny and Melvin Jones, of Chillicothe; her sister-in-law and husband, Marilyn and Benny O'Hara, of Laurelville; brothers-in-law, Bernard Davis and Rodney Davis, of Kingston; and sister-in-law, Judy (Brent) Davis, of Kingston.
Dee is also survived by six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins; and a very special cousin she was close to, Jill Wilcox, of Columbus.
She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Wisecup; her son, Shannon Brunett; her sister, Victoria Anderson; and her brother-in-law, Brent Davis.
Dee graduated from Unioto High School. She worked at Bob Evans in Chillicothe for 17 years and Youngs Family Market for five years in Kingston.
Dee and Paul lived in Kingston for many years until recently moving to Chillicothe. She was known for her love of socializing, her willingness to pitch in and help with family outings, birthday events and chili cook-offs at the Kings-Inn, and anything else where help was needed.
Her love for baking, cooking and jelly making was enjoyed by many! Who hasn't struggled getting one of those cookies unwrapped! Her passion for crafting and making gifts was shared with family, friends and even strangers. Let's not forget her Minnie Pearl impression that would make anyone smile.
Dee's last few weeks were shared with so many visits and so much love from family and friends. We would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Bellew at Adena in Chillicothe. Without his caring and special attention to Dee, we would not have had the time we did with her.
There will be a graveside service for all to attend at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Kingston on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Dee was a strong supporter of Saint Jude's, so please instead of flowers, donate to them in her honor.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. Delores Davis