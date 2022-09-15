Circleville - Delores Jane Stevenson, 93, passed away peacefully at Pickaway Manor, Sunday morning, September 11, 2022. She was born on August 12, 1929 in Kingston, Ohio to the late Menard and Mary (Thornton) Grubbs. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Blenn; brothers, Glen, Millard, and Billie; and sister Marjorie. Jane graduated from Circleville High School in 1948. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Circleville. She owned Jane's Antiques in Circleville for 40 years and was a LPN at Brown Memorial Nursing Facility. Jane is survived by sons, John and Shirley (Waelde) Stevenson of Reynoldsburg, James and Angie (Wilson) Stevenson of Circleville; grandsons, Doug and Jaimie (Scott) Stevenson of Loveland, Ohio, and John II and Nicole (Willison) Stevenson of Zanesville; great grandsons, Micah, Braxton, and Dominic; and great granddaughter, Shannon McConaha of Delaware, Ohio. Per Janes wishes, no viewing will be held. The family will have a graveside service at Forest Cemetery in Circleville on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be made to Promedica Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave online condolences. Delores Jane Stevenson
