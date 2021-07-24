Grove City - Deloris "Dee" S. Thompson, of Grove City, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Mount Carmel Grove City.
Dee was born on May 29, 1944 to the late Daniel and Eulah (Barker) Smith in Fielden, Kentucky.
Dee worked as an educational assistant for 24 years at Southwestern City Schools and was a member of Lighthouse Community Christian Church.
Besides her parents, Dee was preceded in death by brother, Jimmy Smith; and sisters, Edna Bryan and Marie Akers.
Dee is survived by loving husband of 59 years, Billy R. Thompson; children, Dawn (John) Carothers, of Ashville, and Timothy (Jackie) Thompson, of Obetz; grandchildren, Brooke, Brad and Brenna Carothers and Karly Pendleton; sister, Mary Williams, of Huntsville, Alabama; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 and one hour before 11 a.m.
Funeral Service on Monday, July 26 at Lighthouse Community Christian Church, 11659 state Route 104, Ashville, with Pastor P.J. Rings officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lighthouse Community Christian Church.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Deloris S. Thompson