Pickerington - Dennis N. Arbogast, 50, of Pickerington, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2021.
Dennis will be deeply missed by those who survive him, (ex wife) Anna Amanova; daughter, Natasha Kovalenko; parents, Robert (Mary Kay) Arbogast; siblings, Niwat (Lori) Arbogast, Rose Arbogast, Oly Arbogast, Denise Arbogast (Shawn Huffman), Lesley Arbogast; step-siblings, Rick (Kristin) Silk, Julie (Don) Krolak, Jodie (Robert) Jimenez, Jami (Miguel) Frasquillo, John (Amy) Webb, Stephanie (Andy) Ware; nieces and nephews, Amanda, Nicholas, Olivia, Noah, Garrett, Riley, Jarod, Max.
He is preceded in death by mother, Boonnak Arbogast; stepmother, Barb Arbogast; grandparents, Max and Martha Dean Arbogast; Uncle William Arbogast; Cousin Billy Arbogast.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Friday July 9 at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 4661 Kenny Road, Columbus Ohio, where the funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday July 10.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westfall High School Athletic Department-Baseball (19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport Ohio 43164) in honor of Dennis Arbogast.
Visit egan-ryan.com for additional details and messages of condolence.
Dennis Arbogast