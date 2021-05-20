Circleville - Dennis Warner, age 74, of Circleville, passed away May 13, 2021.
He was born in Circleville on Jan. 30, 1947.
Dennis served proudly as a US Marine during two tours of duty in Vietnam. He worked at and retired from GTE. Dennis was a Past Master Logan Elm Lodge #624 F&AM Chillicothe Chapter #4 RAM; was a member of the Marine Corp League and served on the Board of Commissioners for the Pickaway County VA.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his special Aunt Juanita; and grandson, Thomas Ocasio III.
Dennis will be greatly missed by his loving and caring wife of 26 years, Paulette Warner; his children, Edward Warner, of Orient, David (Jennifer) Warner, of Jamestown, and Greta (Thomas) Ocasio, of Circleville; his grandchildren, Brooklyn, Taylor, and Abigail Warner and Braylin, Connor, and Greyson Ocasio; brother, Dan Warner, of North Carolina; brothers-in-law, Jim (Rhonda) Lemaster, Jack Lemaster and Jim Kendall; special friends, Jerrod, Philip, and Donnie (Pam) Lemaster; as well as many additional family members and friends.
Dennis will also be greatly missed by his beloved dog, Patches.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate in memory of Dennis to a charity of your choice.
The family will plan a Celebration of Life in honor of Dennis at a later time.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and messages of condolence for the family. Dennis Warner