Grove City - Devin N. Smith, 26, of Grove City, passed away on April 4, 2022 after a yearlong battle with Leukemia.
He was born on April 26, 1996 in Columbus to Bob and Carrie (Joyce) Smith.
He loved playing guitar, video games and was hard working.
He is survived by father, Bobby Smith; mother, Carrie (Ty) Hardman; brothers, Connor Kirkendall and Shea Smith; sister, Tiara Smith; grandma, Connie Picklesimer and Judy (Ron) White; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123, or to the funeral home in Devin's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Devin Smith