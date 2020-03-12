Dexter Gayle Marcum, born Feb. 7, 1932 in Clifford, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Dexter lived a life committed to her faith and family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Lockbourne Freewill Baptist Church. She retired from Robertshaws located in Grove City, Ohio.
Preceded in death by her parents, Rush and Murl (Fitzpatrick) Frazier; brothers, Lloyd, Rush “Woody”, Sam, Roy and Harold Gene Frazier; and sister, Jesse Williams.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Haskel Marcum; daughter, Debra (Dennis) Gillenwater; son, Michael (Wanda) Marcum; four grandchildren, Bethany (Ryan) Brown, Julie (Chad) Staffan, Laura (Toby) Cline, Michael Marcum II; 12 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Evelyn, Lydia and Andrew Brown, Megan, Sarah, Kaitlyn and Avery Staffan, Kiley, Ellie, Sadie and Hailey Cline; sister, Ruby Goble; brother, Joe Frazier; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
