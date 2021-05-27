Ashville - Diana Lyn Hettinger, 66, was welcomed into the loving arms of her parents, Dannie and Bessie Hettinger, on May 22, 2021.
She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, (Mert) Jeannette Morris; and her grandson, Anthony Strassel.
She leaves behind to grieve: her son, Ernie Haddox; grandchildren, Tyler and Mayson Haddox; siblings, Dannie Jr. (Rachel) Hettinger and Dallas (Sandy) Hettinger; nephews, Kyle, Wesley, Zach, Tyler (Sarah) Hettinger; and nieces, Jaqueline (Jimmy) Miller, Jeannette (Bruce) Cartwright and Kaylyn (Nick) Pryor.
She also leaves behind special friend and companion Bob Taylor. Many cousins, friends and great-nieces and nephews will also miss her love and laughter.
Diana never met a stranger. She loved to laugh, and hers was infectious. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Diana's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 17554 Little Walnut Road, Circleville, Ohio.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences. Diana L. Hettinger