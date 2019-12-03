Diane Faye (Rossiter) Martin, 69, of Circleville, Ohio, passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on Nov. 23, 2019 at Brown Memorial in Circleville, Ohio.
She was born Nov. 16, 1950 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Diane was the daughter of Walter Eugene and Annette (Smith) Rossiter.
Diane was a graduate of Circleville High School in 1969. She was united in marriage to Richard Allen Martin on Oct. 28, 1972. She retired from Brown Memorial and continued on as a volunteer for many years.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Craig Allen Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; siblings, Steven (Judy) Rossiter, Susan (Patrick) Young, David (Kim) Rossiter, Gail Laessle, Frances (Clarence) Davis, Debra (Rick) McCain, Terry (John) Schneider and Anita (Chris) Profitt. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brown Memorial and OhioHealth Berger Hospice.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville, which will be officiated by Chaplain Jim Ferrell.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Diane’s name to OhioHealth Berger Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care of Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.