Circleville - On the evening of Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, Diane Lee Strong-Ferri, of Circleville, Ohio, has passed away at the age of 58.
Diane was born to Ernest Strong and Janice Strong in Omaha, Nebraska in 1962.
She graduated from Garaway High School and then joined The United States Air Force and was based in Colorado.
In July 1996, she married Jeffrey Ferri and together raised three children.
Diane had been with her job, Pizza Hut, for over 30 years, then general manager in Circleville for the past serval years and had enjoyed working with her crew very much. When she was not working, she enjoyed going to flee markets, antique malls, being with friends, traveling and trying different cultures and was an avid food lover.
Diane is proceeded in death by her father, Ernest; her mother, Janice; her brother, David; her sister, Sharon.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; her daughter, Michelle; her sons, Austin and Steven; her brothers, William and Brian; her niece, Nicole; and family and several cousins.
A public memorial service will be held 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021 at Wellman Funeral home in Circleville, Ohio.
Graveside service will be held at Union Hill cemetery in Sugar Creek, Ohio on a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Diane L. Strong-Ferri