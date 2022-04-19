Circleville - Diane Smith, 64, of Circleville passed away on April 17, 2022.
She was born on June 20, 1957 in Columbus to Donald and Carolyn (Woods) Smith.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Debbie Smith.
Diane is survived by her children Dee (Tim) Forrest, Donnie Smith, grandchildren Lexi, Gracie, Cole, Noah, Brandon, Mackenzie, Kasey and Abby and by sister Beth Reynolds.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Springlawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Diane Smith
