Dixie L. Artrip

Dixie Lee Artrip, 80, of Circleville, passed away on May 11, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1940 in Columbus to Harold and Dorothy (Cottrell) Springer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Artrip.
Dixie is survived by her son, Eddie (Kim) Artrip; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Billy Springer.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.