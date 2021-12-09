Chillicothe - Dixie L. Swackhammer, 64, of Chillicothe, died at 1:09 a.m., Dec. 5, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
She was born March 1, 1957, in Chillicothe, to the late Boyd E. and M. June (Hupp) Swackhammer.
Dixie was a 1975 graduate of Zane Trace High School and had worked at Wissler Myers Family Dentistry.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Pam (Terry) Davis, Clarksburg; beloved nieces and nephews, Terry (Meagen) Davis Jr., Richmond Dale, Carrie (Bryan) Kessler, Chillicothe, and Brandon (Tracy) Davis, Cincinnati; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tyler and Nicholas Davis, Brycen and Brant Kessler, Icy Davis, and Jacob and Kala Morgan; and several aunts and uncles, including Lloyd and Ruth Ann Swackhammer, of Laurelville, whom she was especially close to.
Dixie had courageously battled cancer for over nine years. She loved all animals, especially cats, dogs and horses. She enjoyed sewing, photography and playing the flute and piano.
Mostly, she lovingly embraced the role of "favorite aunt" by her many nieces and nephews who loved her equally and will assuredly miss her.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Haller Funeral Home and Crematory.
Private graveside services will take place at Hallsville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: In Touch Ministries, PO Box 7900, Atlanta, Georgia 30357; or the ASPCA.
Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. Dixie Swackhammer