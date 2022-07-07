Circleville - Dixie Lyle Watters, 94, passed away on June 23, 2022 in Circleville, Ohio. He was born on June 10, 1928 in Huntington Township, Ross County, Ohio to the late Ernest and Dorothy (McQuay) Watters. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Stonerock Watters, Sister Majorie Samms, Brothers William Watters and Eddie Watters, Dixie was a combat veteran and served in the United State Army during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards, serving both the city of Circleville and Pickaway County as a police officer, deputy sheriff, and Fourth Ward Councilman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 7 grandchildren. Dixie retired from DuPont in 1996. He is survived by sons, Steve (Roxie) Watters, Scott (Aunda) Watters Grand children, Casey (Angie) Skinner, Nick (Jennifer) Skinner, Jarrod (Jessica) Skinner, Laura (Brandon) Straka, Sarah (Josh) Kowalski, and Michael Watters. The family will receive friends from 10am until 11am on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113. The funeral service will follow immediately after with interment at Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations in Dixies honor may be made to Pickaway County Hands for the Disabled Inc., 210 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113 (740-474-8416). Dixie Watters
