Ashville - Dolores Darlene Darst went home on April 29, 2022; she was truly an exceptional woman.
As many of our friends can attest, she was an outstanding cook. he played 6 instruments at a high level and sang beautifully. She was a part of the generation who broke the glass ceiling by becoming an HR Director at a local hospital with "only" a high school diploma. During her senior year of high school Darlene earned the designation of being one of the top Language Arts Students in the State of Ohio. She loved Bichon Frises, songbirds of all types and catching big Bluegill. Darlene instilled in her children and grandchildren the desire to be life-long learners and to be willing to make mistakes in order to satisfy their curiosities. Most of all Darlene Darst loved. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ, her husband William of 67 years and her family deeply. She was slow to anger and quick to forgive. We consider ourselves blessed to have been a part of her well-lived life.
Darlene is survived by her most excellent husband Bill and her children Dean and Iris Darst, Randy Darst and Cindi McFarland, Beth and Joel Nash and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Dolores Darlene Darst