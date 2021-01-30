Williamsport - Donagene Metzger; Aug. 21, 1924-Jan. 27, 2021.
Generous is the word that springs to mind when reflecting on the life of Donagene. Giving of her time, giving of her love and giving whenever anything was needed. Always asking, "What can I do to help," she provided many a harvest meal in the field, late night pizzas, gallons of home brewed iced tea and fresh cookies warm from the oven. A welcoming smile, kind eyes and genuine hospitality greeted every visitor to her farm kitchen. Her eyes especially twinkled when children stopped in.
She was a former member of Springbank Church, where she was well known for the pies she donated for several years for their booth at the Ross County Fair.
Born at home Aug. 21, 1924 to Leslie and Dollie Weiler in the house that she then grew up in, she lived to be 96 years old.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benny; brother, Maynard; son, Lynn.
She is survived by two sons, Leo (Paula), Myron (Jerri); grandchildren, Andy (Bobbi), Breanna (Kenny), Ben, Sean (Angela), Colin (Ashley).
Her great-grandchildren brought her much joy, Kaleb, Karlyn, Cody (Sarah), Kirsten, Evan, Lainey, Weiler, Logan and Madelynn.
Also surviving is a sister, Joan (Bob) Wilson, in Minnesota.
Locally, her beloved nieces, Nancy and Judy, provided hours of company and conversation and had a special place in her heart.
Also surviving are sister-in-law, Pat Courtright; and numerous much loved nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by the Wellman Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at noon in Forest Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
A huge thank you to Heartland Hospice for their extraordinary care, compassion and guidance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229.
"The secret to living is giving."
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Donagene Metzger