Circleville - Donald Eugene Crabtree, loving father, grandfather and brother, 85, passed away March 8, 2023.
Don graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1955. He joined the Ohio National Guard in 1956 and served under Company M, Division 166, where he became a Sergeant First Class.
Don spent many years in the grocery business, starting as a produce clerk with the Kroger Company. Later, he became Retail Counselor to independent grocery store owners throughout Ohio. He subsequently managed a family-owned IGA grocery store in Sabina, Ohio. Afterwards, he owned and operated Don's IGA in Chillicothe, Ohio from 1992 until 2009.
Don was active in the community. He was on the board of the Salvation Army of Ross County. Don was also active in the Methodist church starting with Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church in Chillicothe and most recently Springbank United Methodist Church in Chillicothe.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, and the love of his life, his wife Carolyn Jean (Gault) Crabtree.
Don is survived by his sons, Jeff (Cheryl) Crabtree of Plain City, Ohio, Eric (Trudy) Crabtree of Circleville, Ohio, and Gregg (Lori) Crabtree of Kingston, Ohio. Grandchildren Blake (Katy) Crabtree, Blair (Kevin) Thomas, Brian (Akaisha) Crabtree, Jenna (Steven) Smith, Jacob Alloy and 11 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by two sisters, Joanne (Lee) Butcher of Washington C.H. Ohio and Blanche (Dick) Robinson of Jeffersonville Ohio.
Friends and family may call at the Summers Funeral Home in Washington Court House from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023. Funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Wade officiating. Burial will be at Washington Cemetery in Washington Court House following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to The Salvation Army of Ross County 171 E 4th Street, Chillicothe Ohio 45601, or Mt. Carmel Hospice 777 W State Street, Columbus, Ohio 43222.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com Donald Crabtree
