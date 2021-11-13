Williamsport - Donald Dumm, 80, of Williamsport, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Nov. 9, 2021.
Donald was born Sept. 25, 1941, to Gerald and Loretta (Wing) Dumm.
He attended Williamsport School.
Donald farmed with his father for many years. He also worked at Lindsey's Bakery as a custodial employee until he retired. Donald loved carpentry and was known for his many handcrafted, wooden gifts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Monica Bell; nephew, Frank Peters; as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Bill Wallace.
Donald is survived by his sister, Bonnie Valentine; nieces and nephews, Kelly Peters, Eric Valentine and Tara (Donald) Sweeney; great-nieces and nephews, Jordyn, Allee, Dustin and Michael; and many more relatives and friends.
Donald's family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Burial to follow at Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District, 17 North Church Street, New Holland, Ohio 43145.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave messages for Donald's family. Donald Dumm