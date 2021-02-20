Donald Hansford

Kingston - Donald Earl Hansford went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 17, 2021.
He was born on April 24, 1948 in Charleston, West Virginia to Donald Burke and Elma Louise Hansford.
Don married the love of his life, Donna, on March 14, 1970. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020. He cherished her, their life together and their children. Don loved Donna with all of his heart and their marriage set the gold standard for their family.
Don loved to travel and go to concerts with Donna. Their travels included Hawaii, the American West, countless trips to the beach and cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska and the Northeast. He often joked that Donna robbed the cradle with him as she was 23 days his elder. Donna loves and misses him with all of her being.
Don was the best father to his children, Heather and Jeremy. He was there, present in their lives, always. Don attended every job promotion, school event, sports practice and game. He was supportive, encouraging and truly their biggest fan. Don helped his children with countless home moves, renovation projects, taking care of grandchildren and came to the rescue every time they needed a loving hand. Heather and Jeremy depended on him and he taught them what it means to love, help others and be a great parent. Heather and Jeremy love him and are forever grateful for everything he sacrificed for them.
Don's oldest grandchildren, Kody and Kaleb, treasured him. He was their No. 1 fan at all baseball, soccer, golf and bowling events. They went fishing together, on family vacations, went to the movies, flew kites, had sleepovers, playfully teased one another and had a special bond. Kaleb was born on Don's 50th birthday and enjoyed arguing about who stole who's birthday.
Don's youngest grandchildren, Rossi and Slate, adored him. He loved them endlessly and their special relationship can never be replaced. Don was their playmate, entertainer and never ceased to make them laugh with a funny face or silly joke. Their adventures fishing, playing at the creek and pretending to fish from his truck and boat in the garage are memories they will cherish forever. Slate and Rossi love their Pawpaw and miss him dearly.
Don even had the opportunity to spend time with his great-grandchildren, Karter and Owen, who enjoyed going over to dance to Elvis tunes in the living room, bird watching out the back window, going out in the garage and pretending to drive his boat and coming to visit to grab their favorite snacks. Don and Donna loved to bring them cards and candy for each holiday, then Don would proceed to tease them about taking their candy.
Don faithfully served the Lord for decades at the Kingston United Methodist Church and at the Mt. Pleasant Church. Like he did in all facets of life, Don took care of everything at the church — from building maintenance and climbing far too high on ladders to change light bulbs, to running the sound board during service for the choir. Don taught Sunday School classes and led Bible Study groups for many years. He was a pillar of the church and was beloved by the congregation. Don's legacy and impact at the church will never be forgotten.
Don had a giving heart and was there for those in need. He helped his parents, brother, sister, children, in-laws, friends, neighbors, church family and anyone else that asked. Don donated blood frequently and was happy to do anything he could to help others. He was a positive role model to his children, their friends and others in the community. Don touched countless lives with his kind and gentle manner.
Don loved fishing and the outdoors. He enjoyed and cherished fishing trips with his dad, brother (Richard), son-in-law (Toby) and Paul Oney. Many laughs were shared by family and friends about his tales of the day's catch, the one that got away and tricks to make fish look bigger in pictures.
Don graduated from Logan Elm High School in 1966 and served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970, where he spent time deployed to the Mediterranean on the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. His children and grandchildren loved hearing the stories and looking at pictures of the carrier and cities they visited.
Don was an electrician at General Electric (Circleville), where he retired after 34 years of service in 2000. He was also active as a Boy Scout Master with Kingston Troop 33. He was proud of his scouts, enjoyed teaching them and led the pack on many hiking and camping trips. Many of his scouts received their Eagle Scout under his leadership.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Donald Burke Hansford; his mother, Elma Louise (Duncan) Hansford; sister, Martha Ann Hansford; father and mother-in-law, Jay and Mary Shanton; brother-in-law, Robert (wife Mary) Shanton.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Kay Hansford (Shanton); his children, Heather Dawn Irwin (husband Toby) and Jeremy Jay Hansford (wife Justine); his grandchildren, Kody Allen Payne (wife Autumn), Kaleb Russell Payne (girlfriend Sky Graves), Slate Angelo Hansford, and Rossi Jay Hansford; and his great-grandchildren, Karter Landon Payne and Owen Walker Payne; his brother, Richard Hansford; his brother-in-law, James (wife Tracey) Shanton; nieces and nephews, Chris (Anna) Shanton, Mike (Shelly) Causey, Joan (Jevan) Jacobs, Carolyn Delong, Dustin (Staci), Tia, and Chase Shanton, Jennifer (Brad) Hill, and John (Heather) Hansford; and many cousins in West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Rev. Barry Bennett and Pastor Matt Steinbrook officiating.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Ross County Veteran's Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 21 from 4 - 7 p.m. and an hour before the service Monday at Hill's.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's loving memory to the Mount Pleasant Church (PO Box 318, Kingston, Ohio 45644).
Condolences can be made on Don's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Donald Hansford