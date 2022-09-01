Donald Humphrey

Columbia - Donald James Humphrey II, 70, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on August 21, 2022 at Heritage at Lowman Rehabilitation and Healthcare. He was born on July 1, 1952, in Palo Alto, California, the son of the late Donald James and Patricia Ann (McGinnis) Humphrey.

