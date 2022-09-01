Columbia - Donald James Humphrey II, 70, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on August 21, 2022 at Heritage at Lowman Rehabilitation and Healthcare. He was born on July 1, 1952, in Palo Alto, California, the son of the late Donald James and Patricia Ann (McGinnis) Humphrey.
DJ is survived by his son, Collin (Brittany) Baranick; brother, Mark (Heather) Humphrey; sisters, Creagh Steins and Shauna Humphrey; granddaughters, Ava and Mila Baranick; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
DJ attended Logan Elm High School his freshman year and went on to graduate from Western Reserve Academy Class of 1971. He graduated from Calvary Chapel Bible College in Indianapolis. DJ worked as a self employed real-estate broker for many years.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 2:00 p.m. at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Greg Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on DJ's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Donald Humphrey
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Humphrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
