Grove City - Donald Meenach, 87, of Grove City passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born on February 20, 1935 in Fullerton, KY to Leslie and Erma (Lowe) Meenach. He retired from DuPont with 34 years service as a maintenance supervisor. A 1953 graduate of Laurelville High School, he was a United States Marine Corps veteran. Don held many volunteer positions in Pickaway county, including Circleville Little League baseball, where he received the 1987 Benefactor Award. He was a Circleville Pee Wee football coach, an original member of the Circleville EMS, member of Circleville Amvets Post 2256, where he was a member of the Honor Guard for 26 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 134, First Marine Division Society, the Marine Corps League Detachment 830 and was former Commandant of the Marine Corps League. He was also a member of the Pickaway County Monumental Association.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (Francis) Meenach and siblings Joyce Pavelich, Troy and Robert Meenach and Ann Huffman. Donald is survived by children Darrin (Heather) Meenach, Lori Krueger, and Donald Meenach. Grandchildren Drew (Lesslie) Meenach, Zane (Ella) Meenach, Leah (Nicole) Krueger, Dara Krueger, Kim Ministeri, Luke (Lizzie) Meenach, Leslie (Ryan) Smart. Great grandchildren Rylann and Canaan Smart. Also survived by sister Kate Valentine and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Capitol City Hospice and care providers at Story Point. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amvets Post 2256 Honor Guard. 818 Tarlton Rd. Circleville, OH 43113Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Donald Meenach
