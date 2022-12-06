Donald Meenach

Grove City - Donald Meenach, 87, of Grove City passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born on February 20, 1935 in Fullerton, KY to Leslie and Erma (Lowe) Meenach. He retired from DuPont with 34 years service as a maintenance supervisor. A 1953 graduate of Laurelville High School, he was a United States Marine Corps veteran. Don held many volunteer positions in Pickaway county, including Circleville Little League baseball, where he received the 1987 Benefactor Award. He was a Circleville Pee Wee football coach, an original member of the Circleville EMS, member of Circleville Amvets Post 2256, where he was a member of the Honor Guard for 26 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 134, First Marine Division Society, the Marine Corps League Detachment 830 and was former Commandant of the Marine Corps League. He was also a member of the Pickaway County Monumental Association.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments