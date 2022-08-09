Donald Metzler

Canal Winchester - Donald Edwin Metzler, age 87, passed away August 6, 2022 in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Donald was born November 27, 1934, in the Pickaway Charge Church parsonage on East Franklin Street, Circleville, Ohio, to the Reverend Lewis Spurgeon and Mabel (Marshall) Metzler. Being the son of a preacher, the family moved several times during Donald's school years but always migrated back to Circleville. In 1940, Don's father was assigned to the United Brethren Church in Jackson, Ohio, where Don began taking piano lessons. Don continued to take lessons for two years after graduating from Circleville High School in 1952. As a son of a preacher, Don had many opportunities to use his keyboard proficiencies to participate in a variety of worship services.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments