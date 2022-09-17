Donald Rhoads Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Circleville - Services for Donald "Dick" Rhoads will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 1830 West Market Street, Orrville, OH.A complete obituary ran in the August 13 edition and can be found at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Donald Rhoads To plant a tree in memory of Donald Rhoads as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now One man in custody following gunshot at Ohio Christian University Seven inducted into Pickaway County Ag Hall of Fame Remembering 'Mr. Ashville' Charlie Morrison Council approves park lease, hears from residents on parks, homeless Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Trending Recipes