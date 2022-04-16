South Bloomfield - Donald E. Sampsill, 90, of South Bloomfield, Ohop died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on November 18, 1931 in Pickaway County to the late Clyde and Amy (Cooke) Sampsill. He was a farmer and retired as a truck driver for Fischer Produce.
In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Little) and siblings Gretchen Thompson, Ruby Merritt, Clyde (Bud) Sampsill, and Inez Rowell.
Donald is survived by his son, Rick (Sherrie) Little; sister, Joanne Justice, and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 officiated by Rev. Keith Deel at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio. Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Donald Sampsill