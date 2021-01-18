Donald Thornton, 72, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021.

He was born on April 28, 1948 in Dayton to George and Marcella (Gilpen) Thornton.

He was a 1967 graduate of Miami Trace High School and was a member of American Legion and past member of Moose. Donald was a Vietnam Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donald is survived by his wife, Delores "Dee" (Stowe) Thornton; children, Cassandra (Todd) McClure, Jeremy (Carrie) Thornton; grandchildren, Kyle and Anneliese McClure, Justin and Joshua Thornton; sisters, Terry (Roger) Sailor and Donna Hale; and by sister-in-law, Debbie (Mark) McJunkin.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Parkinson Association.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

