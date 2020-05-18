Donald V. Thompson, 88, of Circleville, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
He was born Sept. 30, 1931 to the late Lois (Allen) and Lewis Thompson.
He served in Ohio National Guard, was a local car business owner of Don Thompson Lincoln Mercury for 30 plus years, member of Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville Volunteer Berger Hospital and supporter of Circleville Bible College-Ohio Christian University.
He loved golf, bowling, but in senior years’, time with friends at McDonald’s and Tim Hortons. He looked forward to our family Thompson Reunions and also family birthday parties and holidays held at his home. Over the years enjoyed their winter home at Dove’s Rest in Winterhaven, Florida camping along Hocking/Ohio River, trips to visit Geneva Ullman in Maryland and also our trips to Ocean City with her and family as well. He participated in different levels at the church, trips and camp meetings.
He married Clara Belle (Redman) in 1951 and she passed in 2011.
He was preceded in death by son, Larry “George” Thompson in 1965; brother, Daryl Thompson; sister, and brother-in-law, Betty and Roy Parmer; and by sister-in-law, Denise Thompson.
Donald is survived by daughters, Vickie (Skip Canter) Everts, of Circleville, Susan (Roger) Legg, of South Bloomfield, Christine Mitchell, of Columbus; sisters and brother-in-laws, Phyllis and Harold Lee, of South Bloomfield, Marsha and Mike Taylor, of Groveport; brother, David Michael Thompson, of Charleston, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Peggy Thompson, of Circleville; grandchildren, Travis Hartley, John (Danielle Reed) Hartley, both of Circleville, April (Nick Coulson) Webster, of South Bloomfield; great grandchildren, Sara Hartley, Taylor Gloyd, Alexis Thaxton; and by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Circleville squads that came to the house to check him out when he had fallen and then the transport to Berger ER, Berger Hospital ER and ICU, Brown Memorial for his short stay for physical rehab, Riverside Hospital and Mount Carmel East Staff and doctors for his last day the support to us and making him comfortable. Also all the calls and cards from friends and family. He really enjoyed them. We feel he was blessed with good people all around.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Nazarene Church, 1350 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.