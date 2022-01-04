Donna Anderson

Stoutsville - Donna Jean Anderson, age 88, of Stoutsville, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, with her family by her side.
Donna was born on July 11, 1933, in Circleville, Ohio, to Samuel and Dorothy (Allen) Cline.
She is preceded in death by her parents; as well as her husband, Norman R. Anderson; and great-granddaughter, Eliza Weaver.
Donna had a nearly 70-year career in the legal field, initially as a secretary/stenographer, then as an administrative assistant with income tax expertise.
Donna's primary joy was her family. Her secondary passion was the family harness racing business. For nearly 55 years, she had much success owning dozens of horses. She was a member of the United States Trotting Association and the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association.
Donna is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Bryan (Connie) Weaver, Scott (Cindy) Weaver, Susan Krawczyk, and Samuel (Danielle) Anderson; her grandchildren, Benjamin (Tiffanie) Weaver, Jason (Andrea) Weaver, Alex Weaver, Jessica Weaver, Matthew Krawczyk, Samantha Anderson, Madeline Anderson, Sabrina Anderson, Gianna Mancini and Marco Mancini; her great-grandchildren, Harper Weaver, Finn Weaver, Scotty Weaver and Henry Weaver.
She is also survived by her dear sister, Nancy Hosom; as well as nieces and nephews.
Per Donna's request, her family will have a private service.
She will be interred at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, Circleville, Ohio.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, Circleville, Ohio.