Donna Hall

Circleville - Donna Mae Hall, 84, of Circleville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, family members and friends Aug. 22,2021.
She was born Jan. 4, 1937, to Roy E. and Mary Ellen "Dolly" Leist.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of "50" years, Richard "Dick" Hall; brother, Larry L. Leist; sisters, Mona Anderson, Janice Snyder; nephews, Kevin Leist, Lance Leist, Steven Leist, Miles Henson, Brandon Leist, Rod Leist; and niece, Jeri Harden.
Surviving family members include Gloria Henson, Las Vegas, Nev.; Roger and Virginia Leist, Circleville; Donald and Katie Leist, Chillicothe; and Charles and Janice Leist, Sandusky; many nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, "Co Co".
Donna was born and raised in Pickaway County. She and Dick had an accounting practice here in Circleville for 35 years. They retired to the Crystal Coast of North Carolina in 1997 where they enjoyed walking the beaches and going to the Barren Islands of the Crystal Coast to hunt for shells, which was a passion of Donna's.
After Dick's, death Donna moved back to Circleville in 2010. She always enjoyed volunteering for the veterans, to give back to the veterans for all they gave to all of us. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion, Auxiliary Post 134 for over 50 years, to the AMVETS Post 2256 Auxiliary and the VFW Post 9960 in Swansboro N.C.
There will be no calling hours, her comment on that is, "If you can't come to see me when I am alive, you don't need to see me when I leave this world".
A memorial service will be held at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church on Georgia Road at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
A private graveside service will be held.
Donna will be cremated and buried at the feet of her parents, along with her husband, Dick.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation, Circleville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1015 Georgia Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 and AMVETS Honor Guard Post 2256, 818 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Donna Hall