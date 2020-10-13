Donna Jean Orihood, 73, of New Holland, Ohio, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mount Carmel Grove City Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Circleville to Robert and Marjorie Butcher Good and was a graduate of Circleville High School. She lived her adult life in New Holland and was a winter resident of Fort Myers Beach, FL.
Donna enjoyed playing bingo and euchre.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and sister.
Donna is survived by her husband, Marvin Eugene “Gene” Orihood whom she married May 6, 1967; three children, Shelli Seymour and her husband, Mark, of New Holland, Aaron Orihood of Washington Court House and Sam Orihood of Leesburg, OH; five grandchildren, Cameron Wisecup, Samantha “Jo Jo” Knapp, Hailey Bennington, Trevor Bennington and Isaiah Orihood; four great grandchildren, Brayden, Lexi, KyKy and Jordan; five sisters and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
The funeral will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. David Yinger officiating. Burial will follow in New Holland Cemetery
Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland from 11 a.m. Thursday until time of the service.