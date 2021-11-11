Circleville - Donna Lutz, 78, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1943 in Circleville to Frederick and Ruth (Albright) Woodward.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lutz Sr.; and sister, Blivian "Bee" Rhodes.
Donna is survived by her children, Dawn (Greg) Myers, Kalynn (Chris) Ackison; stepchildren, Russell "Butch" (Sharon) Lutz, Beverly Crawford; grandchildren, Carl Myers, Tyler Myers, Raelinn Stewart, Tammy Griffin, Anna VanMetre, Cassie Arledge; and by nine great-grandchildren; and six great- great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Box 65, PO Box 65, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wyngate and Berger Ohio Health Hospice for their care given to Donna.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Donna Lutz