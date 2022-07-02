Plant City, FL — Donna Rittinger Jackson, 75, of Plant City, Florida passed away at her home on May 29, 2022 after her battle with cancer. Born January 12, 1947 to Kenneth and Bertha Rittinger of Circleville, Ohio who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Jackson, her sons, Bradley (Joanne) Jackson, Christopher (fiancée Vicki Sheppard) Jackson, and her twin grandsons Aaron and Jeffrey. She is also survived by brothers, Robert (Sue) Rittinger, Danny Rittinger, Garry Rittinger, Steve Rittinger, Dwight (Kim) Rittinger and sisters Pat Rittinger Tait and Debbie (Bruce) Rittinger Conrad. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Donna was very active with her church in Plant City, Florida. She was also an avid bowler. She was a member of the first graduating (1965) class of Westfall High School in which she was a member of the National Honor Society. A celebration of life will be held at the Heritage Nazarene Church, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike in Circleville, Ohio on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 from noon until 3:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Donna Rittinger Jackson
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.